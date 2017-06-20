Drop in soccer event on June 25

Wellington Recreation will be running a drop-in soccer day on June 25th at Viewpointe Park. This is a free event!! Ages fourteen and up may participate. Show up at 1:30 with your shin guards, sign the roster, and we will “pick” teams and begin playing at 2:00 pm. Minor and parent/guardian are required to show ID to sign roster. Acceptable ID for minors: state issued ID, US Passport, school issue picture ID with birth certificate. Shin guards are mandatory although there will be some shin guards available for those that don’t have their own.

If you are interested please preregister online. Call the Wellington Recreation Office with any questions (970.568.7410).