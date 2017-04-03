8th Judicial District to hold Family Law Day on April 7

Colorado’s 8th Judicial District (Jackson and Larimer counties) has scheduled a Family Law Day at the Larimer County Justice Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 7. Sessions held throughout the day are designed to help people represent themselves in family law cases.

A variety of professional services will be available at no cost. They include sessions on starting your own divorce or custody case, parenting plan guidance, divorce and well-being of children, enforcing or modifying your family case, divorce financial disclosures, and representing yourself in court.

In addition to the educational sessions, parenting classes, ask-a-lawyer appointments and mediation sessions are available. Magistrates will be available to put any mediation agreements on the record in court.

For more information, please contact the Self-Help Center at 08SelfHelp@judicial.state.co.us.