9Health Fair hits Red Feather on May 6

The Red Feather Lakes 9Health Fair, which will be held at Chapel in the Pines, 23947 W. County Road 74E, on May 6 from 7 to 11 a.m., is looking for volunteers.

9Health Fairs are run by volunteers, who receive a 20 percent discount on all tests and screenings. If you would like to volunteer for this year’s fair, visit 9healthfair.org.

This year, the 9Health Fair is offering the following tests: Blood Chemistry, Vitamin B12, Testosterone for Males and Females, V Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA), Vitamin D, Blood Cell Count, Hemoglobin A1C, and Colon Cancer Screening via a take-home/mail-in kit. For 2017 only, Vitamin B12 testing is free with the purchase of any other screening. Participants will also be able to confer with a physician and receive height/weight appraisals, vital sign assessments, and fact sheets on various medical conditions.

Tests cost between $20 to $45 each and can be paid for by credit card, check or cash. All screenings are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Preregistering at 9healthfair.org ensures your test results will be available within a week at a secure online medical repository. If you don’t preregister, it usually takes two to four weeks to receive your results.

Along with the screenings, the Red Feather Lakes 9Health Fair will feature general and medical information booths; free chair massages from Touch in Time; a representative from Alcoholics Anonymous; information about medical flight insurance from AirMedCare; a crime prevention specialist with the Fort Collins Police; and information about the Good Will Heath program, which refurbishes donated medical devices for those in need.

General questions — such as information about a specific blood test — should be directed to 800-332-3078. Questions specific to the fair in Red Feather Lakes can be answered by calling 970-237-2876.