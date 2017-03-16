Alpaca Costume Contest part of national alpaca show

Don’t miss adorable costumed alpacas during the Alpaca Owners Association National Alpaca Show at the Denver National Western Complex in Denver.

The Alpaca Costume Contest will take place Saturday, March 18 starting at noon and is open to the public free of charge.

Four age groups (under 9 years old, 9-11 years old, 12 – 14 years old and 15-19 years old) will strut their stuff with their costumed alpacas in the main show ring. Costumes will be judged on the comfort of the animal with foreign objects on its head, legs and feet, and how imaginative the costume is as well as the story each participant must write telling about the costume. First through 6th place ribbons will be awarded.

The Alpaca Costume Contest is part of the Alpaca Owners Association National Alpaca Show, sponsored by Red Granite Ranch, a family-friendly event which draws hundreds of alpaca enthusiasts and fiber artists from across the country.

Show hours are Friday, March 17, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, March 18, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, March 19, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Alpacas from across the country will also be featured in the show ring competition. The show will be comprised of classes judging conformation and fleece quality in many categories for both Suri and Huacaya alpacas.