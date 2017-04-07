Apply by April 23 for Larimer County Boards & Commissions openings

The deadline is April 23 to apply for an opening on one of many Larimer County Boards and Commissions. Boards and Commissions serve an important role in making recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners on a variety of important matters. New members begin terms on July 1. Citizens can apply for current openings online at http://future.larimer.org/boards or pick up an application at the Larimer County Commissioners’ Office.

Don’t miss this great opportunity to become involved in your county.

For more information contact Alisha Jeffers, 970-498-7149, jefferal@co.larimer.co.us.

The following Boards have current openings:

• Agricultural Advisory Board

• Board of Adjustment

• Board of Appeals

• Board of Health

• Citizen Review Panel

• Community Corrections Advisory Board

• Environmental & Science Advisory Board

• Estes Valley Board of Adjustment

• Estes Valley Planning Commission

• Extension Advisory Committee

• Flood Review Board

• Juvenile Community Review Board

• Land Stewardship Advisory Board

• LaPorte Area Planning Advisory Committee

• Larimer County Interagency Oversight Group

• Office on Aging Advisory Council

• Open Lands Advisory Board

• Parks Advisory Board

• Planning Commission

• Rural Land Use Board

• Weld/Larimer Revolving Loan Fund

• Workforce Development Board