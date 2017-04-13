Blue Federal Credit Union celebrating new Fort Collins branch

Blue Federal Credit Union partnered with local Fort Collins businesses to host a grand opening celebration at its newest branch location. The grand opening was held on Saturday, April 8, 2017 at their newest location, located at 2261 E Drake Road.

At the “block party” style celebration, Blue hosted local business displays to deliver a fun and meaningful event for the Fort Collins community. There was a local business spotlight on three Fort Collins businesses focused on health and happiness – The Garden Juicery, Wunder Juice and Orangetheory Fitness.

“Orangetheory loved participating in Blue’s grand opening and we were thoroughly impressed with the turnout and buzz from our new, amazing neighbors. We look forward to partnering with Blue for our own grand opening soon,” said Kylie Chrisman, Studio Manager of the new Orangetheory Fitness slated to open next door to the new branch later this spring.

The Garden Juicery owner, Barry Lewis, also commended Blue on their local partnership outreach.

“Like us, Blue is dedicated to involvement in the local community. I’m happy to partner with Blue to support my employees’ financial needs and look forward to working with Blue in the coming years,” commented Lewis.

The event also featured guest speaker Joe Parker, Athletic Director at Colorado State University who praised Blue for its commitment to the Rams’ athletic programs and shared details about the new football stadium, where the Rams will play for the first time in the upcoming season. Additionally, Fort Collins Mayor, Wade Troxell, and several city officials including police officers joined Blue’s guest list while enjoying the local flavors and mingling with other attendees.

“With this grand opening, it was important to us to include and showcase our local community partners in the celebration of our third branch location in Fort Collins,” said Stephanie Teubner, President and CEO of Blue Federal Credit Union. “Fort Collins has welcomed us with open arms and the comradery and local spirit really inspired us to host an event not just for us, but for those who have supported Blue along the way.”

Attendees had the opportunity to win several raffle prizes at the party. All raffle prizes were purchased or donated from surrounding businesses to help showcase the local flavor and culture. The Credit Union also offered a grand prize of $1,000 which will be donated to a non-profit charity of the winner’s choice from the Blue Foundation in May.

“Doing good around our community is the fabric of who we are,” said Vice President of Marketing, Michele Bolkovatz. “We’re involved in dozens of charitable causes including Realities for Children, the Larimer County Food Bank and many others.”

Located near the intersection of Drake and Timberline Road, Blue’s third Fort Collins branch location features a modern, non-traditional design that exemplifies Blue’s commitment to the community while offering members a personalized and engaging experience. The Drake branch officially opened for business on March 6, 2017. The newest branch comes on the heels of Blue’s second Fort Collins location which opened in Old Town in late 2016. The expansion in the Fort Collins market is a direct result from Blue’s aggressive growth strategy in Colorado and Wyoming.

“We’re looking at several opportunities to continue our branch expansion across the Front Range,” said Teubner. “The success and traffic we’ve seen at Drake and Old Town paves the way for a lot of exciting plans and we look forward to sharing those with the community and our members in the near future.”

Blue serves nearly 75,000 members worldwide with 13 branch locations in Colorado and Wyoming.