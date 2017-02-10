Blue Federal Credit Union offers $10,500 total in scholarships for 2017

The Blue Foundation is offering a total of $10,500 in scholarships this year to members of the Credit Union. Five scholarships of $2,000 each will be awarded to current high school seniors that are members of Blue Federal Credit Union. The Shirley Howard Blue Foundation Scholarship of $500 will also be awarded to a student attending Laramie County Community College in Wyoming.

Applicants must be members of Blue Federal Credit Union, have a share savings account in their own name, graduate in the spring of 2017, attend college in the fall of 2017, graduate from a U.S. accredited school or home school, and must completely fill out the Blue Foundation Scholarship Application by April 1.

“As Blue Federal Credit Union and the Blue Foundation have grown in the past year, we are excited to see our scholarship program also expand. We look forward to offering more scholarships this year to our young members than we have in the past,” said Michele Bolkovatz, Vice President of Marketing at Blue Federal Credit Union.

The Blue Foundation is committed to improving the financial well-being of communities in Wyoming and Colorado and allows Blue to contribute to many worthy causes, including scholarships and furthering education. Scholarships are offered every year, and applicants are narrowed down based on educational merit, individual financial need, and their contributions to the community.

Last year, the Blue Foundation awarded a total of $3,500 in scholarships. Elliott Miller (University of Alabama) and Ryan Lynch (University of Wyoming) each received a $1,000 scholarship, and Allison Portenier (University of Wyoming) and Tyler Wedl (The Kings College in New York City) each received a $500 scholarship. The Shirley Howard Blue Foundation Scholarship was awarded to Matthew Waterman to attend the Laramie County Community College.

The Blue Foundation Scholarship Application and full details can be found at www.bluefcu.com/scholarship.