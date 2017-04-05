Blue Federal Credit Union wins six CUNA Diamond Awards

Blue Federal Credit Union was awarded with six Diamond Awards by the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Marketing and Business Development Council. The awards were presented at a special ceremony during the Council’s 24th annual conference in San Antonio, Texas on March 31. CUNA is comprised of over 1,200 marketing and business development professionals across the country.

The most prestigious annual credit union industry competition, the Diamond Awards recognize and reward creative excellence and outstanding results of credit union marketing and business development achievements. Awards are given in each of 30 categories ranging from advertising to community events and beyond.

“We are beyond thrilled to be recognized by the CUNA Marketing and Business Development Council for many of our marketing efforts in 2016,” said Michele Bolkovatz, vice president of marketing at Blue.

Blue won awards specifically for four marketing campaigns that took place throughout 2016. The “Wyoming Proud” campaign won in the category of Diamond in the Rough; the campaign celebrated Blue’s strong roots in Cheyenne, and offered Wyoming members a unique debit card to showcase their Wyoming pride.

To further honor the Credit Union’s strong roots and history in Cheyenne, the “Our Town” pop-up event campaign illustrated Blue’s appreciation for local communities and won in the Multifaceted category. Blue partnered with local Cheyenne and Laramie businesses to offer free lunch, coffee, and beer to community members at special pop-up events occurring during the summer of 2016.

“2016 was a year of many changes at Blue, and we wanted to show our members and our Wyoming communities that although our name has changed, we’re still the same local and convenient credit union we’ve always been,” said Bolkovatz. “We are proud of the success of the Wyoming Proud and Our Town campaigns and grateful to be recognized for them at the Diamond Awards.”

Blue’s “Rewards for Life” campaign also won in the category of Membership Marketing. Blue’s Rewards for Life member loyalty program launched in August 2016 and rewards loyal members with loan rate discounts, deposit rate increases, and waived fees based on their loyalty status. Blue partnered with creative agency, Warehouse 21, out of Cheyenne for the Credit Union’s rebranding in 2016 which included the Rewards for Life campaign.

Blue continued its do good mission with the “Do Gooders Unite” campaign in Fort Collins and Wellington, and won in the Diamond Award category of Complete Campaign. Blue had a mission to open 300 new checking accounts in the fall of 2016, and once that goal was reached the Credit Union donated $20,000 to Fort Collins and $10,000 in Wellington for new bike racks in the downtown areas.

Additionally, Blue won in the website category for their 2016 website redesign. Blue teamed up with Click Rain, a marketing technology agency based out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, which specializes in website design and user experience. Finally, Blue was also awarded in the Plastic Access Card Designs category for the Credit Union’s loyalty suite of debit card designs featuring the Wyoming Proud buffalo, the CSU Rams, and CSU Aggies cards.