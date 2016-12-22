Bohemian Foundation seeks grant applicants

Bohemian Foundation announced Dec. 22 that Pharos Fund is accepting applications for the Spring 2017 grant round. The Pharos Fund is a responsive grant making initiative of Bohemian Foundation’s Community Programs. Bohemian Foundation is a private family foundation based in Fort Collins.

Applicants must be a 501(c)(3) organization or a governmental unit serving a charitable purpose. Private foundations, type III non-functionally-integrated supporting organizations, and programs and projects under fiscal sponsorship are ineligible to apply to Pharos Fund.

Applicants must provide services within Poudre School District boundary. Applicants do not need to be headquartered in Fort Collins to receive funding. However, applicants must serve clients within the Poudre School District boundary or have a direct impact on individuals in the grantmaking area.

• Applicants may apply for the following types of support: program support, general operating support or project support.

• Pharos Fund grant applications are considered twice per year, once in the spring and once in the fall.

• Applicants may request any funding amount up to $30,000 per application.

To apply for a grant, visit bohemianfoundation.org/pharos-apply or, for more information, call 970-221-2636. Bohemian Foundation will accept applications until 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 2.