Cache La Poudre Elementary will host Scholastic Book Fair on Jan. 25-27

Cache La Poudre Elementary will host a Scholastic Book Fair on January 25-27, 2017. Funds raised will help to purchase books for the school library and other needed school items. Families, faculty, and the community are invited to attend this fun reading event that helps inspire children to become lifelong readers.

The Book Fair will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Book Fair offers specially priced books and educational products, including popular series, award-winning titles, new releases, adult bestsellers, and other great reads from more than 100 publishers.

The Book Fair will feature a IB Inquiry & Excellent Fair on Friday, January 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Activities will include a fundraising Chili dinner and student classwork displayed in the hallways.

Cache La Poudre Elementary is located at 3511 W. County Road 54 in LaPorte.