Campsites filling fast at Larimer County Parks and Open Spaces

Larimer County Department of Natural Resources anticipates another busy summer at its campgrounds and encourages people planning to camp at them to reserve their sites soon.

Larimer County offers camping at Horsetooth, Flatiron and Pinewood reservoirs; Carter Lake; and Hermit Park Open Space. In addition to tent and RV campsites, Larimer County offers camper cabins at Horsetooth Reservoir and Hermit Park, tipis at Flatiron Reservoir and an Airstream trailer at Horsetooth Reservoir.

Campgrounds at Horsetooth Reservoir are already full for the Memorial Day weekend and almost full on other weekends in early summer, with limited availability on weekdays. Other campgrounds are filling fast, including on July 4. Reservations can be made up to 180 days in advance, so many of Larimer County’s most popular campsites are already full through early July at all campgrounds.

“If you plan to make a reservation, remember that 180-day window,” said Reservation Specialist Brad Frye. “Think ahead when making reservations for later this summer, or plan a mid-week stay when campgrounds can be quieter and more campsite options may be available. Also, consider camping at a new location, like Pinewood Reservoir with recently renovated campsites or Hermit Park Open Space near Estes Park. Both have great sites open in early summer, and Hermit Park has cabins perfect for chilly nights in the mountains.”

To make a reservation, please visit www.larimercamping.com or call (800) 397-7795. For more information on entrance fees, campground amenities, reservoirs and open spaces, visit www.larimer.org/naturalresources or call 970-619-4570.