Canyon Lakes Ranger District volunteers contributed almost 50,000 hours in 2016

In 2016, 837 volunteers on the Canyon Lakes Ranger District dedicated 49,193 hours, worth an estimated $1.15 million value. This is the fifth year in a row they have reached this million dollar achievement.

Each year the volunteers show up and support the National Forests and its visitors. The work they accomplish is equal to that of over 27 full time employees. The list of work accomplished includes contacting over 24,000 visitors, maintaining approximately 45 percent of the district’s 360 miles of trails, flood recovery work, road work and wildlife support.

Along with individuals who make all of this possible are partners who step up to help organize these large numbers of volunteers. A few of them include Wildland Restoration Volunteers, Overland Mountain Bike Club, numerous four-wheel drive clubs, Cameron Pass Nordic Rangers, and Poudre Wilderness Volunteers, who set their own record with 27,906 hours – over half of the district’s total volunteer hours.

Canyon Lakes volunteers embody the mission of the Forest Service in “caring for the land, serving people.” They support virtually every aspect of the Canyon Lakes Ranger District and do it with a smile on their faces.

If you are interested in participating in one of the groups mentioned above or would like to find out how to get involved in giving back to your local forest, contact Kristy Wumkes at 970-295-6721 or check online at www.fs.usda.gov/main/arp.