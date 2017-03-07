Cattle Fire caused by sparks from welding

Wellington Fire Protection District has identified the cause of the March 4 Cattle Fire. Welding sparks falling into the prairie grass started the fire unintentionally. The approximate size of the fire is 2,100 acres.

WFPD was dispatched Saturday to a report of a grassfire located at 20672 Cattle Dr., north of Wellington.

After arriving on scene, crews found a fast moving grass fire and began a direct attack to extinguish the fire. Due to strong winds, the fire traveled to the north and east growing from approximately 300 acres to over 1,000 acres in a short period. Several homes in the area of CR 5, north of CR 82, were placed on a pre-evacuation notice, which was lifted at 8:30 p.m.

Cooler temperatures allowed crews to gain an upper hand on the fire and have 100 percent containment at about 11:30 p.m. Wellington Fire crews remained on scene overnight to mop-up and monitor hotspots.

The Nunn Volunteer Fire Department, Platte River Power Authority, and Larimer County Office of Emergency Services, Loveland Fire, Poudre Fire Authority, Rist Canyon Fire and Livermore Fire, and Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control assisted Wellington Fire Protection District.