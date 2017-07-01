Dig In® Artichokes

It’s summer and it’s a great time to pick up Artichokes. Chef Mick, from Tony’s Market in the Denver area cooked up some awesome artichokes for us.

Prepare the artichoke by cutting off outside tips with a knife. Split the artichoke right down the middle (expose the choke). Cut out the choke. Cook in boiling salted water for approximately 20 minutes.

Boil water in a large pan with some salt and lemon juice. Place shrimp in boiling water for a few minutes. Bring out the shrimp, remove tails and shells. Mix with a pre-made remoulade sauce, tuscan seasoning, or grill them.

Place boiled artichoke on top of a plate of fresh greens. Spoon the shrimp mixture inside of the artichoke.