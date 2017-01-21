Entertainment Calendar February 2017

Feb 3, Fourth Annual Poudre River Forum, Island Grove Conference Center, 501 N. 14th Ave., Greeley. “As the Poudre Flows-Forest to Plains.” Registration required at http://prti.colostate.edu/forum_2017.shtml.

Feb. 4,Fort Collins Symphony presents “Marvels of Virtuosity,” concert 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Center, Fort Collins. Tickets at 970-221-6730 or www.fcsymphony.org.

Feb. 6, Sandra Clemons, author and designer will address The League of Northern Colorado Quilters at 9:30 a.m., Poudre Valley REA Building, 7649 REA Parkway, Fort Collins.

Feb. 10, NoCo 48-hour film festival, competition among local filmmakers who have 48 hours to complete a film. Register by Feb. 6. Films to be shown Feb. 28, the last day Lyric Cinema Cafe will be open in its Mountain Avenue location. Info: ghostrunnerfilms@gmail.com.

Feb. 10, Free concert by internationally-acclaimed folk duo Hungrytown, presented by Poudre River Library District, 7-8 p.m., Harmony Library, 4616 S. Shields St., Fort Collins.

Feb. 11, Loveland Sweetheart Classic 5K run around Lake Loveland, 9 a.m. Benefits Thompson Valley School District cross country teams. Register at lovelandliberty5k@gmail.com.

Feb. 12, Catch Me If You Can 4-mile or 10K run-walk, 9 a.m. Starts and finishes at Anheuser Busch, 2351 Busch Drive. Ladies get a 3-minute head start. More details and registration online.

Feb. 25, 24th Annual Rocky Mountain Raptor Program “Second Chance at Freedom,” gala dinner and benefit auction, 5-10 p.m., The Hilton, 425 W. Prospect Road, Fort Collins. Info: rmrp.org or call 970-484-7756.

Feb. 27, Waverly Community Board meeting, 7:30 p.m., Turning Point at Waverly School, 10431 N. County Rd. 15. All community members are encouraged to attend. Info www.waverlycommunity.org or 970-556-8883.