Entertainment Calendar January 2017

On-going

Through April 2, Museum of Discovery’s first traveling exhibit from the American Museum of Natural History, “Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs,” Digital dome show and “Flying Monsters,” exhibit in the main gallery.

Jan. 6, ELLA Café presents “Replenish: Fill up to give your best,” 7-8 p.m. community room, 3914 Roosevelt, Wellington. Free. An encouraging and inspirational community for all women discovering solutions to the challenges of life. Coffee, snacks and smart conversation Visit ellagroup.net.

Jan. 7, 14 and 21, The Global Village Museum, 200 W. Mountain Ave., Fort Collins presents a three-part video series about Germans from Russia, 1-3 p.m. The movies are free with a discounted admission of $3 per person to the Museum’s four galleries. Kenneth Rock, professor emeritus at Colorado State University, will be the featured speaker on Jan. 21. For videotape titles and information, visit globalvillagemuseum.org or call 970-221-4600.

Jan. 11, Trump Resistance Roadshow arrives in Denver, 6-8:30 p.m. Mercury Café, 2199 California St., Denver. National and local speakers, musicians and opportunity to join a growing movement of resistance. Show sponsored by Center for Biological Diversity. Cross-country show headed for Washington D.C. Info: sjones@biologicaldiversity.org.

Jan. 13, Local singer-songwriter Cary Morin releases his new album, “Cradle to the Grave,” and shares tales from creating it. Digital Dome, Museum of Discovery, Doors open 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Cash bar. $12. $10 for members.

Jan. 20, Museum of Discovery laser show, “Muse”, 7:30 and 9 p.m.$12. $10 for members.

Jan. 20, ELLA Café presents “Clarify: Clear out the chaos,” 7-8 p.m. (see Jan. 6 entry for details)

Jan. 20-Mar. 19, “Speaking Volumes: Transforming Hate,” Fort Collins Museum of Art, 201 S. College Ave. Co-presented with Lincoln Center Gallery, this is a provocative exhibition on hate, discrimination, violence and transformation towards justice, love and empathy. The exhibition is visually powerful, thought-provoking, sometimes humorous, always challenging, and ultimately deeply moving, showcasing the work of 39 artists who have transformed thousands of anti-Semitic and racist books into an uplifting and dynamic exhibition. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; closed Monday and Tuesday. Admission is $5 adults; $4 students/seniors 65+; $1 youth 7-17; Free for members & kids 6 and under. Info: 970-482-2787, info@ftcma.org, ftcma.org.

Jan. 25-27, Cache La Poudre Elementary School, 3511 W. County Road 54G in LaPorte is presenting a Scholastic Book Fair to raise funds for the school library and other needed school items. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Specially-priced books and educational products, new releases, adult best-sellers. Friday, Jan. 25 at 5 p.m. there will be an IB Inquiry & Excellence Fair featuring a chili dinner and a display of student classwork.

Jan. 28-Feb. 25, Improve your gardening IQ with Winter Workshops at Fort Collins Nursery, 2121 E. Mulberry St. in Fort Collins 970-482-1984. See www.FortCollinsNursery.com for more information.

Jan. 28, 12th Annual Chili Cook-off, Western Ridge Resort. Gate I, Glacier View Meadows, 11.5 miles west of 287 on CR 74. Prizes awarded. Call 970-482-4401 for details.