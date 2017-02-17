Entertainment Calendar March 2017

On-Going

Saturdays, 1-2 p.m. All Together Fitness offers free “Funnercize” classes at The Other Club Fitness Center, 1227 Riverside Ave., Fort Collins. Catering to people of all ages who have developmental, intellectual and physical disabilities.

Mar. 1, Ash Wednesday service, noon with lunch to follow. Laporte Presbyterian Church. Info: 970-482-0151.

Mar. 2, Global Village Museum, reception to honor returning Peace Corps volunteers. Come and hear their stories, 5-7 p.m., 200 W. Mountain Ave., Fort Collins.

Mar. 3, CSU Chamber Chair and Concert Choir Concert, 7:30 p.m., Griffin Concert Hall, University Center for the Arts. Info: CSUArtsTickets.com.

Mar. 3, Self Defense Survival Camp includes: How bad guys choose their targets. What is a soft target? Turn everyday items into deadly weapons. Prevent bullying, responding to an active shooter event, understanding common myths of self-defense. See breakdowns of actual crime to note pre-attack indicators. Info: CobraFortCollins.com or 970-443-9425.

Mar. 3, Egypt: Gift of the Nile, Global Village Museum of Arts and Cultures, 200 W. Mountain Ave., Fort Collins. Members only and VIP reception, 4-6 p.m, public invited free, 6-9 p.m. Info: 970-221-4600 or globalvillagemuseum.org.

Mar. 4, Fort Collins Symphony presents “Masters of Our Universe,” 7:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Center, 417 W. Magnolia, Fort Collins. Tickets at 970-221-6730 or fcsymphony.org.

Mar. 5, CSU Concert Band Concert, 7:30 p.m. Griffin Concert Hall, University Center for the Arts. Free. Info: 970-491-2787 or CSUArtsTickets.com.

Mar. 7-April 20, Chinese Cultural Series, Senior Center, 1200 Raintree Drive, Fort Collins. Become immersed in Chinese culture: traditional Chinese brush painting, Mandarin language, Ying & Yan, music and philosophy. Info: fcgov.com/50plus.

Mar. 13-15, 2017 Colorado Solar Energy Association conference, “Making Solar Mainstream.” Info@coseia.org.

Mar. 15, “Making It Stick,” 10-11 a.m. Senior Center,1200 Raintree Drive. Explore the stages of change and learn to boost confidence and motivation to make lifestyle changes easier. Info: fcgov.com/health-wellness.

Mar. 17, Singular/Signature Exhibition, Center for Fine Art Photography opening reception, 6-8 p.m. Free. On display through April 1, 400 N. College Ave., Fort Collins. Info: 970-224-1010 or c4fap.org.

Mar. 18, 58th annual 4-H Foundation Carnival and Craft Show, The Ranch, First National Bank Building, Larimer County Fairgrounds, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission and parking free. Open to the public. Bean-bag toss, balloon pop, Skee-Ball, go fish, miniature golf, spin the wheel. Petting zoo, weather permitting. Booth tickets 25 cents at the door or before the carnival from participating Larimer County 4-Hrs. Craft show, bake sale, live and silent auction. Door prizes. Lunch available. Funds support 4-H programs and activities and provide scholarships for Larimer County 4-H youth. Info: Teres Lambert 970-689-3653.

Mar. 25-6, 16th annual Spring Holistic Fair, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. South Exhibition Hall, Larimer County Fairgrounds. Admission: $7 a day, $10 for both days. Children under 12 free. Bring canned food donation for Larimer County Food Bank to save $1 on admission. Explore alternate choices for taking care of body, mind, spirit and our environment. Astrology, tarot, palmistry, clairvoyant readings, aura portraits and other intuitive arts. Massage, reflexology, energy rebalancing. Body care products. Local vendors and artisans. Free parking and lectures all day. Info: Holistic-Fairs.com

Mar. 25, Nature & Music, Boulder Philharmonic Orchestra, 6-10 p.m, Boulder Symphony Concert Hall. Sponsored by Fort Collins Recreation Department Trips & Travel Program. High flying dancers and a medley of music accompany beautiful images of the Rocky and Appalachian Mountains. Info: 970-221-6358 or jmcmannes@fcgov.com.

Mar. 31, Ascent, 2017 CSU Fashion Show, department of design and merchandising. VIP reception 5-7 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Center, 417 W. Magnolia St., Fort Collins Tickets: lctix.com.

Looking Ahead

April 1, Time Travelers Ball, a combination of Victorian, Steampunk and Sci-Fi. Rio Grande Agave Room, Fort Collins, 7-10 p.m. Don a costume. Food, drink, dancing, vintage fashion exhibit, time machine and photo booth, silent auction to benefit Poudre Landmarks Foundation. Info and tickets: poudrelandmarks.org

April 8, Wellington Community Band Spring Concert, 6:30 p.m., Wellington Community Church, 8445 Third St. Free. A variety of band, movie theme and jazz numbers. Wellington Community Band rehearses 7-8:30 p.m. every Monday at Zion Lutheran Church, 8322 Second St. If you play a band instrument and want to join, there will be seven more rehearsals before the spring concert. Info on Facebook at WellingtonCommunityBand or wellingtoncoband@gmail.com.

April 11, Project Self Sufficiency, “Bring the Power” luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Embassy Suites, Loveland.

April 14, Second Annual Human Rights Film Festival, Lory Student Center Theatre, CSU, Info: actfilmfest.colostate.edu.

June 12-30, Register now for Agriculture in the Classroom Institute for teachers to learn about agriculture. Five-day course repeated in three locations — Rifle, Fort Collins and Denver — during June. 3 CSU credits. Scholarships available. info@growingyourfuture.com.