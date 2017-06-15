Father’s Day 5k on June 18 Benefits Adaptive Recreation

Fort Collins, CO – On Father’s Day, Sunday, June 18, the City of Fort Collins Recreation Department will host the 20th annual Father’s Day 5k to support adaptive recreation and reduced-fee programs. The 5k begins at 8 a.m. on East Mountain Avenue. Online registration is available until June 15 at fcgov.com/fathersday5k. Day of registrations will be accepted with an additional fee.

Registration takes place between 6:30-7:45 a.m. and the race will begin promptly at 8 a.m. The race is paired with the Healthy Kids Run Series and the Fit.Teen Run Series presented by UCHealth. Races at the event include the 1-Mile Premium Race, Open 5k Run/Walk for men, women, and youth, the Father/Daughter and Father/Son Team Races, and the Wheelchair Race. Entry fees range from $10-$60. Those who pre-register receive a race bag, t-shirt, and complimentary beer coupons provided by Odell Brewing Company and CooperSmith’s Pub & Brewing.

The benefit run will also include an After Race Celebration and Awards Ceremony in Old Town Square featuring music provided by KRFC and a Health & Wellness Fair. The After Race Celebration and Health & Wellness Fair will open at 8:45 a.m. Health professionals, food vendors, running outfitters, and recreation groups will be available with information.

Adaptive recreation programs at the City of Fort Collins allow for anyone, regardless of ability, to participate in recreation programming. The reduced-fee program supports individuals, regardless of income, to participate in recreation programming. If you need assistance to participate due to a disability, the City of Fort Collins will make accommodations for access to City programs, activities, and services. Contact Renee Lee, CTRS at 970.224.6027, rlee@fcgov.com to request assistance.

For additional race details and to register, visit fcegov.com/fathersday5k.

###