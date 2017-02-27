First half of Larimer County property tax payment due

Larimer County Treasurer Irene Josey reminds taxpayers that February 28 is the deadline for paying first half property taxes. Both the first half and second half payment coupons were mailed with the original tax notice in January.

For your convenience and to avoid waiting in lines, please mail your payment to P.O. Box 2336, Fort Collins, CO 80522.

Payments mailed with a United States Postal Service postmark of February 28 or before will be considered timely. This deadline is for taxpayers who pay their taxes in two equal installments; the second half is due June 15. Josey said failure to meet the deadline would result in the assessment of delinquent interest for late payment, in accordance with Colorado Revised Statutes.

If you have an escrow account with your mortgage company for property taxes and have questions regarding their payment, please contact them for further information. If you have not received your Larimer County property tax statement for 2016 taxes payable in 2017, please call the Larimer County Treasurer’s Office at 970-498-7020. As always, you can find more information regarding your property taxes at www.larimer.org/treasurer