Five Rivers Cattle in Greeley up for sale

$1.8 billion in assets up for sale by owner, JBS (Brazil), includes JBS Five Rivers Cattle in Greeley.

It appears The Northern Colorado Cattle industry is about to go through transition with the announced intended sale today of JBS Five Rivers Cattle LLC (headquartered in Greeley).

JBS Five Rivers has a combined feeding capacity of more than 980,000 head of cattle with locations in Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, and Idaho.

Warren H. Monfort originally started farming in Greeley in 1920. He grew his family business to over 100,000 head of cattle in the late 60’s. In 1987 he sold the operation to ConAgra Foods. And eventually, through a series of acquisitions it became part of JBS Five Rivers Cattle.

In Lasalle, JBS Five Rivers’ feed lot has a capacity of 69,000. In Kersey, the feed lot has a capacity of 98,000. In Yuma, the capacity is 110,000. According to JBS Five Rivers’ web site, this would make the Northern Colorado locations approximately 28% of it’s total capacity.

The North Forty News is waiting for comment from JBS.