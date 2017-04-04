Funding available for Fort Collins Climate Action Plan proposals

The City of Fort Collins is now accepting applications for innovative projects that help achieve the community’s aspirational Climate Action Plan goals.

The Innovate Fort Collins Challenge will provide $5,000 to $250,000 in funds for projects capable of achieving greenhouse gas reductions through a variety of approaches. The competition allows participating businesses and organizations to explore new ideas or technologies, leverage funding, and showcase their projects to a broader audience.

Applicants must submit a letter of intent no later than April 28. For other deadlines and application materials, go to www.fcgov.com/innovate.

Successful applications will focus on one or more of the following key areas and demonstrate their impact on residents or businesses:

• Efficiency and renewable energy use;

• Increased use of alternative transportation options; and/or

• Greater reduction, reuse and recycling of waste materials.

The City has set aspirational goals to cut greenhouse gas emissions 20 percent below 2005 levels by 2020 and 80 percent by 2030 with the goal of being carbon neutral by 2050.To learn more about these goals go to www.fcgov.com/climateaction.