Hunger relief project, blood drive slated for March 25

An estimated 300 women and girls are expected to gather on March 25 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. for the Fort Collins Stake Relief Society Humanitarian Service Project and Blood Drive, an event where volunteers assemble food kits for those less fortunate. Refugees from Greeley Global Refugee Center will attend, as will the Fort Collins Interfaith Council.

“The Hunger Project is a way to connect, face to face with those who’ve been displaced and are in need,” says Dyan Thompson, relief society event organizer. “In honor of celebrating Relief Society’s 175th anniversary this March, we honor others by giving relief, and hope, to the Global Refugee Center.”

The goal is to assemble 46,000 kits in 90 minutes. A basic meal kit contains dried lentils, white rice, dehydrated vegetables, and pink Himalayan salt, all of which will be assembled by volunteers on-site at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church), located at 600 East Swallow Road in Fort Collins. The Global Relief Center, located in Greeley, helps refugees and immigrants become self-sufficient, healthy, and integrate into society.

Feeding Children Everywhere is a national nonprofit organization that helps charities distribute meals locally to curb hunger. This project will distribute the 46,000 meals to agencies in Northern Colorado.

Sign-up for the meal-packaging event is full; maximum volunteer capacity has been reached. A blood drive will be held at the same location, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is open to the public. Sign-up at http://bit.ly/rsblooddrive

The Relief Society, whose motto is “Charity never faileth”, is a philanthropic and educational women’s organization and an official auxiliary of the LDS Church. It was founded in 1842 in Nauvoo, Illinois, USA, and has approximately six million members in over 170 countries and territories. The Relief Society is often referred to by the church and others as “one of the oldest and largest women’s organizations in the world.”

The Fort Collins stake (similar to a diocese) of the Church is comprised of nine congregations serving members in Fort Collins, Bellvue, LaPorte, Masonville, Red Feather Lakes, Timnath, Wellington, and includes congregations dedicated to serving Spanish speakers and young single adults.