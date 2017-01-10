KGNU 98.7 enters 2017 with new FM signal covering Fort Collins

Colorado residents who live in Fort Collins and the surrounding area can now tune in KGNU Community Radio loud and clear following the acquisition of an FM radio frequency at 98.7 MHz, after the FCC approved the acquisition of FM Translator K254CH.

“This is a timely milestone for us as we prepare to celebrate 40 years of broadcasting in 2018,” said Tim Russo, KGNU station manager. “KGNU’s mission to provide the Front Range with independent, noncommercial, music, news, and cultural programming will now reach more listeners than ever following approval by the Federal Communication Commission to expand our reach to a wider audience in Fort Collins.”

KGNU has been broadcasting at 88.5 FM since 1978 and later added signals 1390 AM Boulder/Denver and 93.7 FM Nederland.

KGNU has been amplifying the voices of everyday people and propelling social change for nearly four decades. The Boulder station, now located at 4700 Walnut Street, began operations in 1978. The Denver studio at 700 Kalamath opened in 2006. KGNU’s roster of more than 200 volunteers produce, host, report, DJ, administers and governs the station. KGNU broadcasts 18-20 hours of locally produced programming per day and provides hands-on training for volunteers.

Russo stated that “KGNU is arriving to Fort Collins at a crucial juncture in our national panorama as people feel frustration with traditional commercial and public media outlets. KGNU will offer a profound breath of fresh air for people seeking more diverse viewpoints, as we air voices, culture, analysis and critical perspectives from peoples and experts throughout the New American Majority. KGNU will bring much programming to Fort Collins that other radio outlets simply do not carry.”

Fort Collins residents will now be able to tune in to award winning local and national news programming such as Democracy Now!, the Thom Hartmann Hour, Free Speech Radio News, The Ralph Nader Hour, Indian Voices, Counterspin, the Tavis Smiley Show, A Public Affair, Alternative Radio, the BBC Newshour and BBC Headlines as well as Colorado’s oldest running Reggae, Hip Hop and Blue Grass music programs.