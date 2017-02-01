Larimer County 101 provides inside look at county processes

If you’ve always wanted to know how Larimer County provides the many services citizens use every day, here’s your chance: Apply now for Larimer County 101, a free, 9-week class that introduces Larimer County residents to county services and the people who provide them. You’ll get an inside look at how Larimer County works, and be able to interact with elected officials and county staff.

Class sessions meet Thursday evenings, March 23, 2017 through May 18 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at various locations in and around Fort Collins. Class size is limited to encourage dialogue and interaction, and those who can attend all class dates will be given 1st priority. Apply on-line at the County’s Larimer 101 webpage: http://larimer.org/news/larimer101.htm . The deadline to apply is February 23.

LC-101 is an interactive experience, and class members tour various County facilities like The Ranch, the Sheriff’s Office, Alternative Sentencing, Community Corrections, and the Larimer County Landfill. Participants will be asked to engage in County Planning scenarios, brain-storm in Public Works resource issues, make decisions on Human Services challenges, and much more.

Topics covered: the County budget; elections; how land-use decisions are made; navigating the criminal justice system; building roads and bridges; understanding human services and public health; jobs, economic development, and the Workforce Center; Larimer County’s history; how property taxes are assessed; how the Coroner’s Office operates; a look at the Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney’s Office, and much more.