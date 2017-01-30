Larimer County seeking input on senior transportation

Larimer County is performing an assessment of existing transportation challenges for seniors in unincorporated Larimer County and making recommendations for services and programs to improve mobility and accessibility in the region.

If you’re an older adult or caregiver and live in unincorporated Larimer County, please join Larimer County staff at one of the following focus groups to share your feedback on transportation challenges and opportunities for older adults. Please RSVP to 970-498-7751. Refreshments will be provided.

Tuesday, February 7

1-2:30 p.m.

Red Feather Lakes Library

Thursday, March 30

10-11:30 a.m.

LaPorte Presbyterian Church