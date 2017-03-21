Larimer County Sheriff urges caution due to high fire danger

Larimer County is experiencing above normal temperatures and below normal relative humidity and precipitation. The immediate weather forecast and normal springtime green up of fuels should diminish the threat of wildland fires; however, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office requests that residents and visitors exercise extreme caution with any potential source of ignition.

• Campfires – only build campfires when and where authorized, do not leave them unattended, and put them out completely. Use ample water and stir until the coals are cool to the touch.

• Slash pile burns – No slash pile burning is allowed during Red Flag Warnings issued by the National Weather Service.

• Cigarette butts – dispose of lit smoking materials properly.

• Heat transfer from exhaust systems – Do not park a vehicle in areas with tall grass that could catch fire.

The sheriff’s office is not imposing any restrictions or bans at this time, but will continue to monitor fire danger conditions. More information regarding wildfire preparedness and prevention is available on our website at http://www.larimersheriff.org/site-page/wildfire-preparedness.