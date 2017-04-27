LCSO operating prescription drug drop-off locations April 29

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office will participate in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, April 29. Sponsored by the US Drug Enforcement Administration, this event provides a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs. This service is free of charge, with no questions asked. Only pills and other solid prescriptions, like patches, are accepted. No liquids, needles, or other sharp items.

Addictive prescription drugs that are thrown away or left unattended on shelves and in drawers at home may be stolen and abused or sold by family members or visitors. The US Drug Enforcement Agency initiated this program 12 years ago to prevent this type of activity. The Sheriff’s Office is committed to this important program and joins other state, local, and tribal law enforcement and community partners at over 5,000 collection sites around the nation.

Sheriff’s Deputies and other Sheriff’s Office staff will operate three collection sites from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, April 29.

The public may drop off prescription drugs at the following locations:

Family Dollar, south parking lot, 8099 6th Street, Wellington

Glacier View Fire Department, 1414 Green Mountain Drive, Livermore

Guaranty Bank and Trust Building, 807 Mountain Avenue, Berthoud

“This program provides citizens with an opportunity to turn in their unused or expired medication for safe disposal,” said Sergeant Michael Rairdon, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Wellington Squad and collection coordinator.