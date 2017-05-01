Letter: Thanks for contributing to the LaPorte Presbyterian Church fundraising drive

Editor:

On behalf of the congregation at LaPorte Presbyterian Church, I would like to send a heartfelt thank you to all the community members who generously contributed our fundraising drive to stucco the outside of the church. Many people who have driven by the church and noticed the progress on our “contribution ladder” have been asking about the status of the project. The wind blew the ladder down, but we want you all to know that your contributions helped us reach our goal of $26,000. We want you all to know how much we appreciate your contributions.

As you drive by the church within the next week or so, you will notice that the preparations for the application of the stucco have begun! The scaffolding is up and the workers are in place. There is still some minor exterior work that will need to be done.

Once the project is complete, we will be holding a community thank you party. All contributors and community members will be invited. We will keep you all updated.

Fredell Boston,

Clerk of Session

LaPorte Presbyterian Church