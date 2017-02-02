Applications to participate in the limited pronghorn doe hunt at Soapstone Prairie are due February 28. The pronghorn hunt, held in late 2017, provides a recreational opportunity, assists Colorado Parks and Wildlife with managing the pronghorn population and supports Soapstone Prairie’s management plan.

The pronghorn doe hunt is held in cooperation with a similar hunting program at Larimer County’s Red Mountain Open Space that includes bull elk, cow elk, and buck deer. Interested hunters should visit Larimer County’s website for a Special Access Hunting Permit by the end of February ($10).

To hunt at Soapstone Prairie Natural Area and Red Mountain Open Space, hunters will need both the Special Access Permit issued through a random lottery by the City/County and a valid Colorado Parks and Wildlife late season pronghorn antelope license valid for Unit 9. There are six pronghorn doe access permits and the hunt will be held when Soapstone Prairie and adjacent Red Mountain Open Space are closed for the season to other visitors, December 1-15, 2017. Hunters are required to attend a pre-hunt meeting in September 2017.

The first limited pronghorn hunt at Soapstone Prairie Natural Area was held in 2016. City code was changed to allow hunting in 2015 and a limited pronghorn hunt was explored in the Natural Areas Master Plan public outreach process (2014).