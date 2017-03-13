Molly Lake Trailhead and some trails temporarily closed

The Canyon Lakes Ranger District of the Roosevelt National Forest is expecting to temporarily close an area east of the Manhattan Road (County Road 69) starting as soon as March 14, for public safety due to tree removal in the area. Molly Lake Trail and Trailhead will be closed, as well as a portion of Granite Ridge Trail and a small portion of Molly Moon Trail. Forest Service Road 509 and 509.1, often used for dispersed camping, are also impacted.

Crews will be removing many dead trees and thinning live trees in an effort to reduce hazardous fuels and improve safety in the Molly Lake area. The closure is located south of Red Feather Lakes, east of the Manhattan Road. For a map of the closure, see https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd535093.pdf. The area closure is necessary, as heavy equipment and logging trucks will be working throughout this landscape. Some equipment used can throw chunks of wood and rocks with great force, posing a serious threat to those in the area.

It should also be noted that log trucks will be utilizing the Manhattan Road and the Red Feather Lakes Road (County Road 74E). Drivers in this area should be cautious around these large vehicles. Signs will be posted in the area when and where work is taking place.

This closure is likely to be an inconvenience to some forest visitors; however, it is imperative for public safety that the area is closed to public access. There are other trails in this general area that remain open for visitors, including Elkhorn and Lady Moon trails. Visitors can also contact our information office at 970-295-6700 or clrdvis@fs.fed.us for ideas on alternative areas to enjoy.