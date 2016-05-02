Obituary: Bobby Mae Switzer Bachman

Barbara “Bobby” Mae Switzer Bachman passed in her sleep on March 23, 2016 with her son and daughter at her side. She was at her son’s ranch in the Yucatan peninsula of Mexico.

Bobby was born March 14, 1928 in Foxberg, Pennsylvania to Dorothy Hill and Stanley Switzer. She grew up around the Chicago area and became interested in Western rodeos. She was a very accomplished horsewoman. At one rodeo, she met the love of her life, Billy Bachman. They were married in Raton, New Mexico on Nov. 19, 1947.

Bobby and Billy lived in the Virginia Dale area for a number of years while Billy worked on a ranch and continued his rodeo career. They also lived for a number of years in Torrington and Saratoga, Wyoming while Billy was the state brand inspector. Bobby was active with 4-H groups in the rural communities, teaching leatherwork. She also volunteered for community events and assisted with children’s rodeos.

Bobby and Billy later moved to New Mexico, where Bobby made all of the adobe bricks by hand that they used to build their home. After retirement, they moved to Marshall, Texas, where they had a horse ranch.

Bobby was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Guy Bachman. She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Bachman of Texas, and her son, Timothy Bachman of Yucatan, Mexico. Her ashes will be interned later this summer.