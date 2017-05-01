Obituary: Carol Joyce Dinkel

Carol Joyce Dinkel, 76, of Fort Collins, died March 5, 2017. She was the oldest daughter of Earl and Kathryn Bernard. She was born in Canon City, Colorado on July 20,1940. Carol Joyce Dinkel was raised in LaPorte and worked in the timber business along with her family at a very young age. She attended the Cache La Poudre schools in LaPorte. She met Thomas J. Dinkel and they eloped to Arizona and were married on September 5, 1958. Out of this union she had three children, Thomas, Timmie and Kathryn.

Carol worked for Poudre Valley Dairy, HP, and in 1991 she started up her own business, D&D Ceramics in LaPorte. She loved to mingle with the LaPorte residents and work with customers on ceramics, who all turned out to be friends of hers. She loved the business and all loved her.

Carol is survived by her loving husband, Tom of 58 years together and her three kids. Thomas Jr. (Karen) Dinkel of LaPorte. Their 3 children, Jessica (Mike) Pinger, Kelli (Ryan) Martin and Tommy III (Stephanie) Dinkel. Their grands are Stetson, Jaxson, Cache, Nick, Emily, and Logan. Timmie and (Susan) Dinkel of Wellington and their 2 sons are Timmie, Jr. (Sammi) Dinkel and Cody (Morgan) Dinkel and 2 grands, Rosalie and Carson Dinkel. Kathryn (Bob) Daniels of Laporte and their 3 children, Savannah, Tony, Tyler (Melissa) Daniels. Only 1 grand Killian Daniels. So she had 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. One brother, Earl (Butch) and (Judy) Bernard who live out in the Wellington area. One sister Judy Novacek (Gary) in the Waverly area. Lots of nieces and nephews.

Carol was preceded in death by both parents, a sister, Earleen (Pete) Clark, and two grandbabies, Emily and Traci.

Her family meant everything to Carol and she always tried to keep everyone close. She was a loveable person and loved to have family get togethers. She’ll be missed terribly and she leaves us with a big hole in our hearts. We all love you very much.

A funeral service was held at Bohlender Funeral Chapel. Interment followed at Resthaven Memory Gardens Cemetery.