Obituary: Clifford Alan Bosky

A celebration of life for Clifford Alan Bosky, 59, will take place May 7 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the LaPorte American Legion #4.

Born March 19, 1958, in Denver to Vernon and Doris Bosky, Cliff passed away April 12, 2017, at home after years of health challenges. Missy, his wife of 18 years, was by his side.

Cliff attended Cache La Poudre schools and Poudre High after his family moved to the Hawkeye Ranch in 1965. His interest in painting and remodeling led him to a career of interior trim.

Cliff and Missy married April 24, 1999, at Lions Park in LaPorte and that is the town Cliff came to love.

He is survived by siblings Vern (Joni) Bosky of San Diego; Verlane (Jim) Saxton of Fort Collins; Connie (Jim) Ray of Butte, Mont.; nieces Bobby Kinney and Cori Saxton, and nephew John Ray. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

Cliff’s family is grateful to those who blessed his life…there were many!

Memorial contributions may be made to the NRA and American Legion Post #4.