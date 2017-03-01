Obituary: John Edwin Folger, a hard-working man who loved the lord and his family, has died at 86

John Edwin “Eddie” Folger was born Feb. 12, 1930. He died on Feb. 1, 2017 at the age of 86.

Eddie, along with his parents, Forrest and Viva, lived most of his life in Bellvue. He attended Cache La Poudre schools, graduating from Cache La Poudre High School. He also attended and graduated from Colorado State University.

Eddie married Myrna “Frankie” Gueswel on July 29, 1955. They were married for 61 years.

He worked for Bob Sidney on his farm. Eddie worked at Ideal Cement Plant from 1956 until he retired in 1986. Retirement did not last long. Eddie worked for Colorado Lien, 20 plus years going to part time before he retired.

Eddie was a good, strong Christian man who loved the lord. He loved hunting as well as camping with Frankie and their family. He enjoyed and rarely missed an opportunity to go to numerous sporting events his grandchildren were involved in. Eddie enjoyed 23 years of living on the ranch in Livermore until moving back to Bellvue in the summer of 2016.

Eddie is preceded in death by his parents; a childhood brother, MacDonald; and his wife, Myrna.

He is survived by his daughter, Jonnette; his son, Quint (Pattie); seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A funeral service was held on Feb. 8, 2017, and an interment followed at Grandview Cemetery in Fort Collins. Friends may send condolences to the family at bohlenderfuneralchapel.com.