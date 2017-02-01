Obituary: Lisa B. S. Stevenson

Lisa Batchelder Stevenson Wilson was born Aug. 20, 1960, in Natick, Mass., and moved with her family to Laramie as a child. She graduated from Laramie High School in 1978, and after traveling to California and New Mexico, eventually settled in Fort Collins with her loving husband, Donald Wilson. She died Jan. 13, 2017. She is survived by her husband; mother Felicia P.B. Stevenson; brother David B. Stevenson; sister Carol Stevenson Baxter; nephews David and Grant Perkins; nieces Sienna, Zena and Corbett Stevenson; adopted sister Cassandra Manuelito Kerkvliet; adopted daughter Stacy Stelmet; and multiple furry family members.

Lisa was a loving wife, daughter, aunt, sister, adopted mom and friend who cherished her life and the people in it. Her love for family, including the four-legged members, was endless. She would give of herself unconditionally and without hesitation even in the face of great sacrifice to care for those who needed her. Lisa was loved by and loved many and will be greatly missed. Her presence of strength and kindness will stay with us forever.

She was the epitome of the phrase, “actions speak louder than words” and anyone who knew her never doubted her ability to do anything she set her mind to. Lisa held those around her in awe, with her passion, kindness, and ability to make each and everyone feel important. Her genuine love for her life and the people who were part of it rubbed off on those around her. To have known Lisa is of great value, to be called friend is a great gift. If you were lucky enough to be called friend she would act out of love and kindness, never obligation, going to the ends of the world to support you. Lisa helped and loved everyone in her path. She was the best hugger-heart to heart and you could feel her love come through. She was always up for an adventure, as long as she had her bear whistle.

Lisa was a competitive body builder in the women’s figure division. Her drive and motivation was an inspiration to many. Whether at the gym or at her job of 20 years with Columbine Care Center East as the health information management supervisor, Lisa motivated those around her to be their best, and to rise to any challenge that was presented. She loved going to the gym and to work, and found comfort in helping others, no matter what the task.

Lisa was an avid reader, horse person, athlete and made a point to take care of those around her. She loved a good scary movie, with popcorn and fuzzy pajamas, of course. Lisa and her devoted husband of 25 years loved to camp and the best times she had were when she spent time with family and friends.

The family suggests contributions in Lisa’s memory to WayFm.com or to any local animal shelter.

Because of His grace, He declared us righteous and gave us confidence that we will inherit eternal life. Titus 3:7