Obituary: Marcia Bernece Johnson

Marcia Bernece Johnson went to be with our Lord on Feb. 28, 2017 following a long and hard-fought battle with cancer.

She was born in Centerville, Iowa on June 8, 1945 to Ivan and Virginia Moffitt. She is survived by her husband, Allan “Doc” Johnson; their three daughters, Maschera, Melissa, Rebecca, and their families; sister Alicia; brothers Marc, Brent, Brian, Nathan and Thane; Aunt Joyce; and nephews, nieces and cousins.

Marcia worked for Iowa Trust for 30 years until she retired and moved to Fort Collins. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister who will be dearly missed.

A celebration of her life was held March 7 at LaPorte Presbyterian Church.