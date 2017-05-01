Obituary: Rhodabelle Bailey

Rhodabelle Bailey, 91, of Fort Collins, died April 22, 2017 at her home. A graveside service was held April 26 at Grandview Cemetery.

Rhodabele Cutshall was born in Des Moines, Iowa to James and Evelyn Cutshall. She grew up in Fort Collins and attended Fort Collins High School. On June 4, 1942, she married Roy Bailey. Together they raised their five daughters. Roy died in 2009.

Rhodabelle was a founding member of the Bethel Baptist Church in Fort Collins, and read the Bible every day. She was a loving wife, mother and granny. When Rhodabelle’s youngest daughter, Sandy, died, “Granny” took her four children in and raised them.

She is survived by four daughters, Faye Davis of Ft. Collins, Victoria (and David) Cooley of Fort Collins, Linda (and Frank) Palmer of Grand Junction, and Bonnie Vail of Wellington; son-in-law, Steve Cordova; three brothers, Bruce (Noma) Cutshall, Raymond (Mae) Cutshall both of Gainesville, MO, and Brooks (Joan) Cutshall of Council Bluffs, Iowa; one sister, Ellamay (Ricky) Piland of Gainesville, MO; 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sandy Cordova; sister, Betty; and brothers, Ralph and James.

Rhodabelle’s family asked to include a special thanks for years of caregiving and love to her nurses, Ariel, Bailey and Brandy as well as the nurses from Abode Hospice. With a special thanks to Steve Cordova for the years of keeping Granny’s home together. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Rhodabelle’s name to the Arthritis Foundation. Go to www.goesfuneralcare.com to see the online obituary and add condolences, thoughts and/or memories.