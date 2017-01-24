Pianos About Town seeks artists

Pianos About Town, an interactive public art program in Fort Collins, announced today that it is seeking artists or artist teams to paint or artistically decorate pianos in 2017.

This year for the first time, the program will offer two different sessions designed to provide resources for potential applicants; however, neither session is required in order to apply. During the first session, potential applicants will hear a presentation about the application process and will have opportunities to ask questions. The second session is an open house and application review, during which program staff will work one-on-one with attendees to review their applications and make application recommendations.

Application Information

The program is looking for diversity in artwork styles and concepts, with a preference for emerging artists and new and exciting ideas. Selected artists will receive an honorarium of $1,000. To apply, artists must submit a letter of intent and concept rendering. The application deadline is 5 p.m. MST on March 6. An Art in Public Places committee selects artists each year. For further information and to apply, visit www.fcgov.com/artspublic/current-competitions.php.

Session I: Presentation and Q&A

Jan. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.

The Music District, 639 S. College Ave., Fort Collins

This session will include a presentation at 6:30 p.m. about the application and review process. Ren Burke, a past Pianos About Town artist, will offer tips to new and returning applicants. Handouts will be provided and program staff will be available to answer questions during the rest of the session.

Session II: Open House and Application Review

Feb. 21, 4-6:30 p.m.

Community Creative Center, 200 Matthews St., Fort Collins

At this drop-in session, staff will be available to sit with applicants one-on-one to review applications and make application recommendations. Staff also will be available to provide general information for applicants who were unable to attend the first information session. Information about other artist opportunities offered by the City of Fort Collins will be available.

About Pianos About Town

As part of the Pianos About Town program, local artists transform donated pianos into visual art. Once completed, the pianos take on their new status as interactive public art throughout Fort Collins. Pianos About Town started in 2010 as a collaboration among Bohemian Foundation, the Downtown Development Authority and the City of Fort Collins Art in Public Places Program.