PSD approves land contract for new Wellington schools

Board of Education approves contract for $5 million parcel

Fort Collins – Poudre School District (PSD) took another step towards opening a new middle and high school near Wellington Tuesday night.

The PSD Board of Education has approved a contract for PSD to purchase approximately 130 acres. The land is at the intersection of County Road 9 and County Road 62E near Wellington. The parcel is one of three sites under consideration by the district for the past 18 months.

The contract calls for PSD to complete the purchase within 2 years. Once purchased, the land will be the site of a planned middle and new high school. The schools would serve the northern part of the district including students living in and near Wellington. At more than 100,000 square feet, it is planned to open in fall 2021.

“This is a big step in realizing a school for our students who live in the Wellington area,” said Superintendent Dr. Sandra Smyser. “Staff has been working on this for more than a year,” said Smyer.