Public meeting – Northern Colorado Beekeepers Association

On Thursday, June 15th 2017, 6:30 to 8:30 pm NCBA will host featured speaker, Ben Golas. His presentation topic: Beekeeping Veterinarian Relationship Law. Preceding the meeting at 5pm, Kelvin Kerst will teach “mite treatments”, $20 per student. NCBA speaker: Terry Willert.

Meeting location is Kerst Barn, 17765 Hwy 392 (between CR 35 & CR 37) Greeley CO 80631. East of Windsor, 14 miles off I-25 Look for the Beekeeper’s Meeting sign and light at the drive on the north side of the street. This event is open to all NCBA members and the public is welcome.

Free for NCBA members, $5.00 for non-members. Social time and refreshments included. For more information visit the NCBA (Northern Colorado Beekeepers Association) web site http://www.nocobees.org