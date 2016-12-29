Radon awareness programs highlight Radon Action Month

January is national Radon Action Month. Radon is a naturally occurring, odorless, invisible, tasteless gas that is dispersed in outdoor air, but which can reach harmful levels when trapped in buildings. Radon comes from the breakdown of uranium in soil and rock. The risk of developing lung cancer comes from breathing air with elevated radon levels over long periods of time. If present, radon gas can seep undetected into your home from the soil through foundation cracks and openings on lower levels. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates that radon is responsible for more than 20,000 lung cancer deaths per year.

Every house is different. Only individual testing can determine if your home may have a radon problem. Measuring radon levels in your home is easy and inexpensive. To learn more about radon and receive a short-term radon test kit to test your home, plan to attend one of the following radon awareness programs:

January 18, Noon to 1 p.m. at the CSU Larimer County Extension Office, Fort Collins

February 13, 1 to 2 p.m. at the Fort Collins Senior Center

February 28, 2 to 3 p.m. at the Red Feather Lakes Community Library

Registration is required. To register, visit http://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0a4fabab2baafc1-radon or contact Karen Crumbaker at CSU Larimer County Extension at 970-498-6003 or kcrumbaker@larimer.org.