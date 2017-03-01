Red Feather Lakes library names the names of those that keep giving, helping, doing

We’ve delayed too long. This month we’re going to name names.

If your name is mentioned below – and you’d preferred to remain anonymous – our apologies. Our intention is simply to give credit where credit is due. If your name is not mentioned – as it well should have been – then again our humble apologies. Sometimes the flesh is willing, but the mind is weak. For you folk, please contact us directly at help@redfeatherlibrary.org and we’ll correct these omissions in a future column. We expect – as should you – to provide you full credit for good, creditable deeds.

By Creed Kidd, Library Director

As a Red Feather Lakes library user you’re likely familiar with the staff – those folk who assist you at the circulation desk, buy the books, CDs and DVDs you enjoy, keep the place clean and presentable, present great programming opportunities, keep the books (both financial and reading stock) in excellent order, and steer a clear course through a maze of county, state and federal requirements: Joy, Janet, Darlene, Creed and Jeanette.

You may be less familiar with our Board of Trustees – those folk, volunteers all, who are charged with the governing of the library and charting a future library direction that serves your interests and needs: Julie, Kathy, Marleila, Edie, Diane and Angie. We thank them for what can be a thankless task, calling for significant personal efforts of time and ability.

At the heart of the library are our building volunteers – those fine and helpful folks who are at the circulation desk for your items borrowed and returned, answer a great many questions about the area and events, handle your requests for material (locally or interlibrary loan), shelve materials and do the cataloging, shelf preparation, inventory, shelf and title maintenance and a host of other things needing doing. Our current crew includes Mary, Mary, Dan, Linda, Barb, Marie, Sandy, and Jean. Recent alumni, Wynne, Jane, Ann and Nancy are well-missed. Seasonally, there’s Larry, Jane and Rehina.

You may remember a few years ago that Sandy was awarded the Colorado Library Volunteer of the Year award – an important and deserved statewide recognition.

Our sister organization – Friends of the Red Feather Lakes Community Library – provides invaluable service both the library and our community. As a critically important nonprofit 501(c3) our local Friends group serves as library fundraiser, hosts events, publicizes library activities and otherwise supports the library’s mission of supporting you. These are dedicated, capable folk: Denise, Tammie, Barb, Ann, Maureen, Diana, Susan and Shirley.

However, to make a good library great it (here, literally) takes a Village. Such as our recent visit by Santa during last season’s Greening that thrilled many children, parents and a couple of visiting pups. The exceptional presentation this year relied on Gary (who has a close but undefined relationship with Santa) and helpers and elves Avy, Georgia and Bunny whose personal enthusiasm, dedication, donations and gift-giving made the day for all. It couldn’t have been done without them.

There’s more. We’ll talk Halloween and the ‘Library in the Landscape’ volunteers next month.