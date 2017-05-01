Red Feather Lakes Mountain Lions Club prepares for the 2017 summer season

Marking 42 years of community service on the mountain, the Red Feather Lakes Mountain Lions Club will continue the tradition of serving the holiday pancake breakfasts.

The first one will be over the Memorial Day weekend on Sunday, May 28, 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the POA Building in the Village. All you can eat pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee and juice! The other breakfasts will be on Sunday, July 2, Independence Day Weekend, and on Sunday Sept. 3, Labor Day Weekend (same time and location as Memorial Day event).

The RFL Lions Club dinner meeting is on the fourth Wednesday of the month, May through September. Watch the bulletin board on Main Street (next to Post Office) for time and location. All are welcome. Club officers for 2017 include Caryn Hughs, secretary; Max Beavers, treasurer; Herb Davidson, vice-president; and Jim Michalka, president.

At the Fourth of July Celebration on Saturday, July 1 at 2 p.m. (following the parade) the club will be honoring our Veterans. If you wish to honor a Veteran with their name being added to the Monument, be sure to pick up your application at the Library, due by June 19. The Memorial Park is managed and maintained by volunteers in the Lions Club and is open to the public during daylight only. Groups are welcome to use for special events with a reservation/permission form. For questions on park issues, call Eunice Michalka 970-690-5007.

Used eyeglasses are being collected for the needy, with drop boxes located at several places in the Village. Thank you for your support!