Red Feather Lakes Public Library update for April

A message from the Friends of the Library President Ann McKay:

“We are excited about the start of another season supporting the facility, programming and equipment at our wonderful community library. The Friends also help fundraise so that we can continue providing many valuable services to our mountain communities and guests. We hope you will consider joining or re-joining for the 2017-18 membership year.

It is easy to join. Step one: Simply go to the library website, www.redfeatherlibrary.org. Step two: Click on “Friends of the Library.” Step three: Click on the “Friends Membership Form.” Step four: Print. Step five: Complete the form and mail it with your check to the library. Or you can pick up a form in the library.

Also, we are looking for folks who are interested in serving on our Friends Board. The Board meets at the library once a month, five times a year from May to September. A term lasts for three years, and I must say that we have a good time.

For more information, contact Ann McKay at friends@redfeatherlibrary.org.

Finally, we hope you will visit the library soon and see the fruits of your membership dollars. Your support is greatly appreciated.”

Thank you, Ann. Needless to say, for a good time, email Ann at friends@redfeatherlibrary.org.

You may also be aware, through Nextdoor and other social media venues, about the strong beginning of another important Friends of the Library project: Little Free Libraries. This is a nationwide movement, but what it means here in our mountain community is a selection of books available to anyone, any time of the day or night, without need of a library card, residency requirements, a due date, fines or many of the other issues that sometimes hinder the big free libraries.

It may seem contradictory, but one of the upcoming locations for a Little Free Library is just outside your ‘Little Library that Could’ in Red Feather Lakes. Why? Because while Your Library currently offers 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven-day-a-week service (moving to summer hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 13), if someone stops by before or after hours, we want to ensure they have access to reading material. A Little Free Library means that 24/7 library service doesn’t simply apply to parking-lot wireless or downloadable e-materials.

And there are even more Friends’ Little Free Libraries coming. We’ll keep you informed. If you are interested in sponsoring a Little Free Library in your neighborhood, please contact, again, the Friends of Red Feather Lakes Community Library at friends@redfeatherlibrary.org.

Finally, joining last month’s list of important people that make the library, we’d like to add Martha, our Tuesday desk volunteer, and Steve, who has for many years plowed the library parking lot following a snowstorm. There are also the many landscape project volunteers who have donated time, money and materials to create our upcoming children’s science/play area. We’re a small library that works through a big community effort.