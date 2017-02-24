Red Mountain Open Space reopens to the public on March 1

Red Mountain Open Space, located north of Fort Collins, will reopen to the public on Wednesday, March 1.

Red Mountain Open Space closes each year from December through February due to winter weather conditions and the protection of winter range habitat for big game animals, such as mule deer, elk and bighorn sheep. Red Mountain Open Space is open from sunrise to sunset from March 1 to Nov. 30.

Red Mountain Open Space can experience wintry conditions year-round and may close temporarily for adverse weather. Please check www.larimer.org/naturalresources or www.nocotrailreport.org before visiting. Also, dogs are not allowed at Red Mountain Open Space.