RFL Elementary receives School Days check

AmeriGas district manager Debra Sinks recently presented a School Days program check for $238.12 to Red Feather Lakes Elementary School PTO president Joe Schroedel.

The money was raised as part of AmeriGas’ School Days program, and will be used to purchase new computer equipment to teach the students coding skills. AmeriGas Propane in Fort Collins has operated its school days program for more than 16 years. Participants can help their school raise up to $2,000 each year. The program is an easy way for customers to help their local district raise money. Here’s how it works:

• Use AmeriGas as your propane supplier.

• Bring the second page of each propane receipt to the office of your local, participating school

• The school district will collect the receipts for a year.

• At the end of the year, the district will turn the bundled receipts into their local AmeriGas office.

• For every gallon of propane purchased, AmeriGas will donate 2 cents to the district.

According to Sinks, the program is a win-win for all involved. “Money that can be put toward anything they need,” she said. “It’s a great partnership.”

Call your local AmeriGas office at 970-484-8140 for details on participating schools in the area.