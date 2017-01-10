Roamin’ the Range January 2017

Skiers and snowboarders will be happy to know that the first “Winter Park Express” train will pull out of Union Station in Denver on Jan. 7, bound for the popular Winter Park ski area. The train will run weekends and two holiday Mondays through March 26. Call 800-USA-Rail for schedules, fares and other information.

Midtown Arts Center has two exciting offerings opening this month.Million Dollar Quartet opens Jan. 6 and runs through March 18 in the dinner theatre. This is the Front Range premiere of the Tony-award-winning Broadway musical inspired by the true story of the famed recording session where Sam Phillips, the father of rock ‘n’ roll, brought together icons Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis Presley for an unforgettable night. In Studio 2 at Midtown, Forbidden Broadway opens Jan. 13 and runs through March 18. In this long-running off-Broadway hit musical revue, Broadway musical legends meet Broadway’s greatest satirist in a hilarious, loving and endlessly entertaining tribute to some of the theatre’s greatest stars and songwriters. Whether you are a seasoned theater-goer or new to Broadway, Forbidden Broadway is a one-stop ticket to non-stop laughs. Tickets and information at midtownartscenter.com or 970-225-2555.

Candlelight Dinner Playhouse opens Forever Plaid for a two-month run Jan. 12-March 12. The show is a funny, nostalgic romp that features some of the best pop songs of the 1950s including “Three Coins in a Fountain,” “Heart and Soul,” “Catch a Falling Star,” “Rags to Riches” and “Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing.” Tickets and information at coloradocandlelight.com or 970-744-3747.

The Lincoln Centerin Fort Collins presents Once, Jan. 12 through 14. Winner of eight Tonys, this musical tells the story of a Dublin street musician and a woman who falls in love with his songs. It’s about going for your dreams, living without fear and the power of music to connect. Tickets start at $20, available at the Lincoln Center Box Office, 970-221-6730 or lctix.com.

Jan. 7 through Feb. 4 in the Magnolia Theatre at the Lincoln Center,Bright Ideas features parents hell-bent on getting their 3-year-old into the best pre-school. “An outrageously funny look at what happens when soccer moms cross the line for good!” Tickets start at $25, available at the Lincoln Center Box Office, 970-221-6730 or lctix.com.

Jan. 15 the Squirrel Nut Zippers bring their fusion of Delta blues, gypsy jazz, 1930s-era swing music to the Lincoln Center stage. They are best known for their hit tune “Hell” that helped to propel swing and jump blues music back into popular culture in the 1990s. Tickets are $30, available at the Lincoln Center Box Office, 970-221-6730 or lctix.com.

A Night at the Opera featuring the Opera Fort Collins Chorus comes to life Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m. and Jan. 22 at 4 p.m. at Griffin Concert Hall, CSU Center for the Arts, 1400 Remington St. in Fort Collins. Tickets are $35, available at the Lincoln Center Box Office, 970-221-6730 or lctix.com. For more information see operafortcollins.org.