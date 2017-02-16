Roamin’ the Range, March 2017

Bas Bleu Theatre presents the world premiere of Blue Kitchen, written and directed by Eric Prince, April 1-30. Created for a remarkable woman and inspired by Fort Collins’ Wendy Ishii, an extraordinary artist and Bas Bleu founder, the play transports theatre-goers to that all too familiar place, the routine of everyday life. Set in the drizzling rain of Ireland, it is an intriguing look at a woman trudging through mundane tasks while trying to reconcile her past, dealing with never-ending thoughts, repressed emotions, manic actions. In her dreary kitchen, she chops and chops and chops for guests who may never show up. Be sure to stay for the second act and join Bleu Craich, a pub experience including music, poetry and festivities. BB’s production of That Championship Season plays through March 5. Tickets and information at basbleu.org or 970-498-8949.

Through March 4 see Processed Views: Surveying the Industrial Landscape, by Barbara Ciurej and Lindsay Lochman in the Gould Gallery at Center for Fine Art Photography, 400 N. College Avenue, Fort Collins. Landscapes of the American West rendered in breakfast cereal, cold cuts, French fries and other processed foods. Through March 25 in the North Gallery, see Michele Wysocki’s exhibit exploring what it’s like to be a twin, from physical appearance, to genetics and psychological, spiritual and philosophical things that may separate them. She says, “Seeing double immediately produces a lot of questions,” and her work seeks to explore them.

The Lincoln Center, 417 W. Magnolia in Fort Collins offers a wide array of entertainment possibilities in March beginning with Third Coast Percussion, a production of CSU’s School of Music, Theatre and Dance performs March 2 followed by OpenStage’s production of August: Osage County through March 18. On March 4, Fort Collins Symphony presents Masterworks #4. Poudre School District’s Elementary Honor Choir performs March 7. Art Garfunkel: In Close Up makes its stop at the Lincoln Center on March 8. The Lincoln Center film series features Desplazado on March 8 and Art in the 21st Century: Change on March 14.

Two panel discussions free and open to the public are on the March calendar at the Lincoln Center. Seating is limited for Racism: Why Does It Matter? on March 2, and Civil Discourse: Let’s Make America Talk Again scheduled for March 9. Both discussions begin at 7:30 p.m. Information: LCinfo@fcgov.com or 970-221-6730.

Midtown Arts Center in Fort Collins opens Sister Act on March 24. The Broadway musical Million Dollar Quartet continues its run through March 18. Visit midtownartscenter.com or 970-225-2555.

Union Colony Civic Center, 701 10th Ave., Greeley, presents West Side Story at 7:30 p.m. on March 3 and 4, performed by the Greeley Philharmonic Orchestra and students from University of Northern Colorado School of Theatre Arts and Dance. The Duke Ellington Orchestra is on tap for March 10 at 7:30 p.m. In the Hensel Phelps Theater, the Stampede Troupe presents The Game’s Afoot on March 10 and 11 at 7 p.m. and at 2 p.m. on March 12. Next month, UCCC presents Jim Belushi and the Board of Comedy at 8 p.m. Visit ucstars.com for details.