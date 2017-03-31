Rocky Mountain Raptor Program hosting Earth Day open house

The Rocky Mountain Raptor Program is celebrating Earth Day with an Open House from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 22nd.

Visitors will learn how approximately 300 feathered friends receive care so that many of them can return to the skies and how foster parents raise orphans. Educational raptors, which are live birds that must remain in captivity, will be on display to offer an up close and natural experience.

“This is a great event for families, so bring the kids,” encourages Judy Scherpelz, RMRP Executive Director. “What a great way to celebrate Earth Day by enjoying some of its most amazing creatures.”

The RMRP facility is located at 720 East Vine Drive in Fort Collins, one mile north of Mulberry, about halfway between College and Lemay Avenues. In addition to caring for injured birds of prey, the program conducts an extensive

Community outreach and education program. Nine staff members and over 140 active volunteers carry out its work. For more information: 970-484-7756, judy@rmrp.org or www.RMRP.org