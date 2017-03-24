Rocky Mountain Raptor Program looking for photos for calendar

The Rocky Mountain Raptor Program invites amateur and professional photographers to submit their photos of birds of prey. The top 13 photographs will be included in the RMRP Annual 2018 Raptor Photo Calendar. All photographs will include photo credits.

Entry fees are $20 for the first photo submitted and $10 per additional photo. These entry fees help defray the cost of printing the calendar.

“We hope you will partner with us in supporting our local wildlife,” said Director Judy Scherpelz. “The funds generated by this calendar will help to pay for the rehabilitation of injured and sick raptors. We need your expertise and passion to make the calendar a success.”

Photographs may be taken in the wild or in captivity, and may be of any type of raptor found around the world. Winning photographers will receive a free copy of the calendar, and a discount on additional calendar purchases. Photo format guidelines are as follows: photos must be sized for printing at 12 inches wide by 10 inches high, high-quality JPG file or comparable media. Photos should be submitted via flash drive, CDR or similar media. Please label the media with your name and email address. PLEASE DO NOT EMAIL PHOTOS. Mail all entries to: Rocky Mountain Raptor Program, 2519 S. Shields Street #115, Fort Collins, CO 80526.

Please note that all photographs must show ethical behavior around wildlife. Please refer to the American Birding Associations Code of Ethics which can be found at this website: www.aba.org/about/ethics.html.

Deadline for photo submission: July 1, 2017. Decisions will be made by August 1, 2017 and all photographers sending submissions will be notified shortly thereafter by e-mail. You may direct any questions to: Judy Scherpelz at 970-484-7756 or judy@rmrp.org. Download submission forms at www.rmrp.org.